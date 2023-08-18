TASS: Expocentre pavilion damaged as a result of UAV attack on Moscow

As a result of a drone attack on Moscow on the night of August 18, one of the Expocentre pavilions on Krasnopresnenskaya embankment was partially damaged. This is reported TASS with reference to a source in emergency services.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the area of ​​the collapse of the pavilion was about 30 square meters. The outer wall of the building was damaged, he said.

The fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the night of Friday, August 18, attacked Moscow with a drone, was previously reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. According to him, the drone was destroyed while trying to fly to Moscow by air defense forces. At the moment, city emergency services are working at the crash site of the drone.

The previous UAV attack on Moscow took place on August 11. Then the air defense system (air defense) eliminated the drone in the sky over the capital, and the wreckage of the device fell in the area of ​​Karamyshevskaya embankment. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.