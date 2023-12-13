The Russian holding of enterprises of the military-industrial complex (MIC), which is under the control of immigrants from Ukraine who sponsored the Ukrainian army, was transferred to the Federal Property Management Agency after the Volzhsky City Court of the Volgograd Region satisfied the claim of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation. The newspaper reported this on December 12Kommersant“with reference to sources.

According to the publication, the claim of Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Tkachev was considered by the court behind closed doors in one day. It has been established that the former Minister of Transport and Communications, First Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Konstantin Efimenko and his sister Elizaveta Andreeva, who own an industrial holding, are members of an extremist group, oppose the Russian special operation, and also sponsor the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is noted that assistance to the Ukrainian military was provided through the Belotserkovsky charitable foundation named after Efimenko. There, funds are collected for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the foundation’s volunteers purchase food for the military, sew clothes and camouflage nets.

In addition, Efimenko, being the president of the Ukrainian company Biopharma Plasma LLC, uses its resources to purchase and supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with drones, medicines and food.

“At the same time, Mr. Efimenko, as the supervision found out, transferred all his assets in Russia to his sister Elizaveta Andreeva,” the newspaper writes, adding that among them are PJSC Ural Auto-Textile Plant (PJSC UralATI in Asbest, Sverdlovsk Region) .

Subsidiaries of the public joint stock company are JSC Friction and Heat-Resistant Materials Plant (Fritex), Vati-Avto LLC, Research and Production Association Brake Mechanisms Plant LLC, Kolodka-Composite LLC, Temak-Composite LLC Engineering”, LLC “Volzhsky Textile Materials Plant”. The main customers of these companies are state defense factories. In particular, their products are used for the production of aircraft, helicopters, military vehicles, airborne and infantry fighting vehicles.

Efimenko’s sister, who owns the holding, tried to hide her family connection with him by obtaining Russian citizenship and changing her last name, first name and patronymic in 2022 from Maria Alekseevna Efimenko to Elizaveta Nikolaevna Andreeva.

Thus, the court fully upheld the claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office on the evening of December 12, since the control of members of the extremist association over those supplying defense plants “creates a serious threat to the security” of the Russian Federation, the documents say.

Earlier, on December 7, a criminal case of treason was opened against a resident of the Tyumen region, who is accused of financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the FSB, the detainee was purposefully involved in financing the Ukrainian army.