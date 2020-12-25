The condition of three victims of an accident involving a bus in the Skopinsky district near Ryazan is assessed as grave, and one more as extremely grave. This was announced to reporters on Friday, December 25, by the regional health minister Andrei Prilutsky.

“Three out of those who were admitted are in serious condition, and one in extremely serious condition. And seven people are in a state of moderate severity, ”he told reporters.

The victims were taken to the Skopinsky Interdistrict Medical Center. After that, doctors began transporting them to Ryazan – to the regional children’s hospital and the adult regional hospital.

A Mercedes-Benz Travego bus en route from Moscow to Volgograd overturned on the 247th km of the P-22 “Kaspiy” highway at about 2:00 am Friday. There were 26 people on the bus, indicates regional UMVD.

According to the department, the accident occurred as a result of the fact that the driver, a 32-year-old resident of the Volgograd region, lost control. According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he fell asleep while driving. As a result, the bus flew into a ditch and capsized.

As reported in the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a result of an accident, four people, including the driver, died on the spot. In the investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region, it was clarified that 13 people were injured in the accident, among them five children aged from seven to 17 years.

Investigators opened a criminal case under the article on violation of traffic rules, which resulted in the death of two or more persons.