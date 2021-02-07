Eight victims of a major road accident in the Samara region, including a child, remain in serious condition.

Doctors of Samara, Togliatti and Syzran continue to fight for their lives, according to the regional health ministry.

The condition of three more patients is assessed as moderate.

The accident occurred on January 29 on the M-5 highway in the Syzran region. A DAF truck, Chevrolet Niva and a Citroen minibus collided with passengers.

12 people became victims of road accidents, 11 more received various injuries. Among them are residents of the Ulyanovsk and Samara regions.

According to preliminary data, the culprit of the fatal accident was a truck driver. He drove into the oncoming lane and allowed the trailer to skid.

A criminal case was initiated on violation of traffic rules and operation of vehicles, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence.