The condition of two crew members who survived the helicopter crash over the Curonian Lagoon in the Kaliningrad region is normal. This was announced by the head of the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergencies Alexei Baranov. His words convey TASS…

The agency’s source in law enforcement also confirmed that the condition of the victims does not inspire concern.

According to him, they were taken to an emergency hospital in Kaliningrad.

According to preliminary information, both were hospitalized in the emergency hospital. Serious injuries, previously, no – concussion [мозга], general hypothermia, “- said the interlocutor of the agency.

It is noted that the helicopter went through all the necessary pre-flight training before departure, during which its technical condition did not raise any questions.

“The helicopter went through all pre-flight procedures, there were no technical problems,” said a source in law enforcement agencies.

A commission has been set up to find out the reasons for the crash, and investigative actions are underway.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that one person was the victim of the helicopter crash.

Earlier, on March 25, it became known that during a planned training flight with the crew of the Ka-32 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, communication was lost. The system 112 received information about the crash of the aircraft in the water area of ​​the Curonian Lagoon, 5 km from the city of Polessk.