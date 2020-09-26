The condition of one of the surviving cadets from the An-24 plane crash near Kharkov is extremely serious, the condition of the second is better. On Saturday, September 26, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Aleksey Kucher told about this in an interview with the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

“Those guys who survived are in a critical condition, I would say, in a critical condition, there is a resident of Lviv (one of the cadets. – Ed.). From the Kharkiv region, the child who survived, the surname Zlochevsky, does not seem to be in critical condition, ”said a representative of the administration.

He specified that among the crew and cadets there were people from 11 regions of Ukraine.

An An-26 military transport aircraft crashed on Friday evening near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkov region. As a result of the incident, 25 people died. The next day, the media reported that three more bodies were found at the crash site. The victims were military pilots and cadets of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. According to the preliminary version, the cause of the emergency was engine failure. Mourning for the victims was declared in the region.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Kharkiv region in connection with the tragedy on Saturday, September 26. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine has launched an investigation into the incident.