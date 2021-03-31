A security officer who was wounded during the assault on a private house in the village of Novye Veshki near Moscow is in a satisfactory condition. This is reported on March 31 REN TV…

According to the TV channel, the 34-year-old special forces soldier received a bullet wound to his left foot. He is currently undergoing treatment at the regional hospital, his life is not in danger.

On the eve of 61-year-old Vladimir Bardanov barricaded himself in his house in the village of Novye Veshki near Moscow, when police and FSB officers came to him for arrest in connection with the possession of weapons. At this time, his relatives were in the house with the man, whom he later released from the building.

The man opened fire at the security forces from the window, and then threw two grenades, one of which exploded.

Hiding from the security forces, Bardanov also blew up a staircase to the second floor in the house.

Fighters of the National Guard fired several times from a grenade launcher at the house where Bardanov was. As a result, a fire broke out in the building, the man remained inside.

Later, a badly burned body of a man was found in the house under the collapsed roof.