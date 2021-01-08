Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is sick with coronavirus, has the disease with complications and characteristic symptoms, Sputnik Armenia reports with reference to the presidential press service.

It is clarified that Sargsyan is isolated and is being treated under medical supervision. At the same time, the press service emphasized that the Armenian President works remotely within the framework of the possible. “Immediately after stabilization of his condition, as well as with the permission of the doctors, the President will return to Yerevan to fulfill his work duties,” the message says.

On January 5, it became known that Sargsyan had contracted the coronavirus in a London clinic. The administration of the President of Armenia said that the leader went to London with his family for the New Year holidays. He was also in a British clinic due to leg surgery. On January 3, doctors were able to operate on him, but soon the first symptoms of coronavirus were noticed. The test carried out showed a positive result.