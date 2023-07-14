A man injured in an accident with the daughter of actor Mikhail Porechenkov was discharged from the hospital in a coma, informs Base. 18-year-old Alexander Petrovsky was transferred to a rehabilitation center.

According to the channel, the doctors managed to stabilize the condition of the young man, but it is still assessed as serious. Because of the brain injury he received during the accident, he has not come out of a coma for the sixth week.

The accident became known on June 6. 18-year-old Maria Porechenkova, who is driving a Mercedes, hit her peer on a scooter in the village of Tolstopaltsevo. The victim was diagnosed with fractures of the collarbone, forearm and hip, as well as a serious head injury. The actor’s daughter was not injured.

The police opened a criminal case under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles”).