Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who fell from a horse, continues his recovery from a head injury. His condition became known ABC de Sevilla.

According to a source, the 29-year-old footballer, who was transferred from the intensive care unit on July 5, will be discharged from the hospital on August 18. He will continue to rehab at home.

Information about Riko’s hospitalization appeared on May 28. He was in Seville and made a pilgrimage to Huelva – to the chapel of the Virgin Rocío. During a horseback ride, Rico ran into someone else’s runaway horse. She hit him in the neck, after which the athlete fell and received a head injury. He was sent to the hospital by helicopter.

Rico started playing for PSG in 2019. He spent 24 matches in the team and became a two-time French champion. Previously, the goalkeeper played for the Spanish Sevilla and Mallorca, as well as the English Fulham.