CSKA youth hockey player Kevin Antipov was hospitalized after being attacked by a company of young people, including actor Alexander Pal. This was announced on Sunday, April 25, by a source of Izvestia.

The athlete was diagnosed with a fracture of the jaw, nose and orbital bone. At the moment he is in the hospital in the department of maxillofacial surgery.

According to Fifth channel, shortly before the incident, the athlete celebrated his father’s birthday. According to Antipov, three young people attacked him in the street, he recognized one of the offenders as an actor.

The victim admitted that Pal could be in a state of alcoholic or drug intoxication. The man wrote a statement to the police.

The 32-year-old actor is being interrogated by the police.

Previously, Pal had already come to the attention of law enforcement officers. In particular, he was twice detained at unauthorized actions in the capital. In social networks, the actor urged subscribers to go to illegal events, and also spoke in support of the participants of uncoordinated actions detained for provocations.