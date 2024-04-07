Operational headquarters: doctors reported positive progress in the wounded Governor Chibis

Slow positive dynamics are observed in the condition of Murmansk Region Governor Andrei Chibis, who was wounded in the stomach. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the operational headquarters of the region and the regional Minister of Health Dmitry Panychev.

The governor is being treated in the intensive care unit of the Murmansk Regional Clinical Hospital. The regional health minister noted that Chibis’s condition is currently stable, it is slowly moving from severe to moderate. Doctors are monitoring the governor's condition around the clock.

On April 4, an attempt was made on the head of the region. The attacker turned out to be 42-year-old local resident Alexander Bydanov. It is known that he worked on the railway in Apatity, and was previously also charged with causing harm to health. During his arrest, the man was wounded in the leg by a member of the Russian National Guard.