“Izvestia”: the driver who collided with three moose on the Moscow Ring Road was not injured

It became known about the condition of the driver who encountered three moose on the Moscow Ring Road. How report Izvestia, the driver was not injured.

In the material, citing a source, it is noted that the downed animals died. Currently, law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the accident.

The car collided with three moose on the inner side of the 32nd kilometer of the Moscow Ring Road on the night of June 18. “There was a traffic accident (RTA) involving a car and three animals (moose). The operational services of the city are working on the spot, ”the metropolitan department of transport said, adding that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.