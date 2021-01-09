Soviet and Russian film director, screenwriter and art director of the Yeralash TV magazine Boris Grachevsky, who was previously hospitalized with coronavirus, is feeling better. About it RIA News told his friend, actor Vladimir Dolinsky.

“Borya feels better, let’s say carefully that his condition has stabilized,” said the artist, adding that Grachevsky is under the supervision of good doctors.

On January 8, it was reported that the artistic director of “Yeralash” was in the “covid” intensive care unit, he was diagnosed with severe lung damage, and a bacterial infection joined the viral pneumonia.

Grachevsky said that he contracted the coronavirus on December 21. Then he said that he was at home, that he felt good. However, on December 31, it became known that Grachevsky was transferred to the intensive care unit of the capital’s hospital No. 52.

Grachevsky has been the artistic director of the Yeralash children’s newsreel since 2002. He is also known for staging the films “The Roof” and “Between Notes, or Tantric Symphony.” Served as the author of the project “Social Advertising”. In 2018, in the program “The Fate of a Man,” Grachevsky said that he was fighting skin cancer. On March 18, the director turned 71.