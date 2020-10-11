The condition of the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, infected with the coronavirus has improved. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the publication “Ukrainian Truth”.

“He is better,” a source surrounded by the former head of state quotes the publication.

Petro Poroshenko’s infection with the coronavirus became known at the end of September. Then he noted that over the past six years he was used to carrying diseases on his legs. “But this one is more insidious. Much more insidious. Today I am being treated at home, ”the ex-president wrote and urged Ukrainians to beware.

Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, wife and seven-year-old son of incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak suffered the coronavirus.