Senior Consul of the Russian Federation in Mexico Andrei Troyanovsky said that Russian diplomats confirmed the fact of the attack on a tourist from Russia, which took place in the southeast of Mexico, her health is out of danger. This became known RIA News…

“We have established a connection with a Russian citizen. He does not need help, there is no threat to life and health, ”Troyanovsky said.

On January 4, it was reported that protesters in the state of Chiapas in southeastern Mexico attacked and beat a Russian tourist. The state attorney general’s office will prosecute those who attacked a woman for harm and bodily harm.

It is reported that local opponents of the central government began to demand money from the woman for travel. Having been refused, they attacked the woman and inflicted bodily harm on her. The prosecutor’s office did not give any other details.