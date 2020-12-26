A ten-year-old boy who lost both legs and an arm in an accident near Ryazan is in a serious but stable condition. This was reported by RBC with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

The department added that the child partially lost both legs and an arm, he lost a lot of blood. It became known that the boy underwent a comprehensive examination, including computed tomography, and now he is on artificial lung ventilation.

With the help of an external fixation device, he was fixed with fractures of the pelvic bones. “The child will have long-term treatment and repeated operations. In the future, the issue of prosthetics will be resolved, ”added the Ministry of Health.

The accident occurred on December 25 at the 247th kilometer of the P-22 highway in the Skopinsky district of the Ryazan region. According to preliminary data, the bus driver fell asleep at the wheel. Of the 26 people who were on the bus, four were killed, including the driver. The Investigative Committee reported 13 victims, including minors aged 7 to 17 years.

On the fact of the road accident, a criminal case was initiated under the article “Violation of traffic rules, resulting in the death of two or more persons.”