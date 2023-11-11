The Russian long-range transport drone TRAMP (transport aviation multifunctional platform) has completed the first stage of flight testing. This was reported on November 11 “RIA News” with reference to one of the developers.

As the agency’s source reported, TrAMP is undergoing ground tests. The drone was equipped with a standard engine with a large three-blade propeller and standard reinforced landing gear instead of the technological ones used for ground taxiing.

“During the first stage of testing, the main performance characteristics (TTX) included in the design were confirmed,” the developer noted in an interview with the agency.

It is also reported that in future flights statistics will be developed and the operation of systems in various modes under a variety of conditions will be studied.

One of the two devices at the landing stage left the runway due to an automatic failure and crashed, the developer said, explaining that at the first stage of flight testing it is quite difficult to avoid emergency situations. He added that the company’s specialists are already identifying the cause of the failure and will extract useful information to continue fine-tuning the product.

Turning to the characteristics, TRAMP is capable of transporting up to 250 kg of cargo over a distance of over 600 km. The vehicle has a large cargo compartment with a volume of 2650 liters, which allows you to transfer and parachute oversized cargo. The speed of the device is 195 km/h.

Earlier, on November 1, it was reported that a prototype of the wide-body long-range aircraft Il-96-400M made its first flight. The flight took place at altitudes of up to 2 thousand m, speeds of up to 390 km/h and lasted 26 minutes. The aircraft is a modernized version of the Il-96-300, features a fuselage extended by 9.35 m, more powerful PS-90A1 engines and can accommodate up to 370 passengers.

The aircraft was manufactured at the branch of PJSC Il – VASO, part of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Rostec. According to UAC General Director Yuri Slyusar, the Il-96-400M will replace foreign analogues.