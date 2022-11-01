Izvestia: American clothing retailer Gap leaves Russia closes all stores

Large American clothing retailer Gap is completely withdrawing from Russia and closing all stores. About it write “Izvestia”, referring to the consulting company CORE.XP (ex. CBRE) and representatives of the real estate market.

Nadezhda Tsvetkova, director and head of CORE.XP retail space leasing, announced Gap’s complete withdrawal from Russia and added that there are no plans to sell the business. According to her, even before the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, the brand was unpopular in Russia. The president of the Magic Group, the creator of the department stores of Russian designers Slava and Yarmarka, Alexander Peremyatov, suggested that buyers would not be upset by the departure of Gap.

Data on the departure of the retailer without selling the business was confirmed by Dmitry Tomilin, CEO of the Eterna consulting company. In turn, Tsvetkova added that Gap now has 11 stores in Russia, ten of which are in Moscow, and one in St. Petersburg. So far they are all working.

Pavel Lyulin, Vice President of the Union of Shopping Centers, noted that in Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, the Gap brand is represented by the Turkish franchisee of Fiba Retail Group.

“In connection with the March decision of Gap Inc. to suspend deliveries of its products to Russia, the chain is indeed in the process of winding down its business in our country – it will be completed after the exhaustion of any remaining stocks of goods, ”he concluded.