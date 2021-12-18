Tour operator ANEX Tour announced a change in the rules of entry for unvaccinated Russian tourists to Egypt. Information about this appeared on website companies on Friday, December 17th.

So, it became known that all travelers aged 12 years and older upon arrival at the airport in Egypt must have a certificate with the results of the PCR test. Previously, tests were required for all holidaymakers over six years old.

In addition, there was a new restriction on the timing of the test. “A sample for analysis (testing) must be submitted in the interval from 72 to 24 hours before departure,” – stated in the message. It is noted that before there was only one condition – the study had to be carried out no earlier than 72 hours before crossing the border.

The travel agency also reminded that all passengers arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, or who have been there for the last 14 days before arriving in Egypt, will need to undergo a PCR test upon arrival at the airport for an additional fee – $ 30 (2.2 thousand rubles).

Earlier in December, domestic travelers traveled to Hurghada for 15 thousand rubles per week and shared their impressions of the rest. So, one of the Russian women complained about the poor service of the hotel staff and the tasteless food.