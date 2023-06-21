Le Monde announced France’s plans to support Ukraine’s accession to NATO

Paris has changed its point of view on Ukraine’s accession to NATO. About it stated newspaper Le Monde, citing its own source in the French government.

The publication spoke about the change in France’s position on Ukraine’s entry into NATO and noted that Paris has plans to support Kyiv in this matter and consider this possibility as an independent guarantee of security for the country. So, at a meeting of the Defense Council in the Elysee Palace, Ukraine’s accession to the alliance was discussed.

“A hint of this prospect could convince Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to enter into negotiations when he sees fit, depending on the results of the counteroffensive,” the authors of the material noted.

At the same time, the journalists added that France would not allow Ukraine to join NATO in the midst of the conflict.

Earlier, the leader of the French Patriots party, former member of the European Parliament Florian Filippo, condemned the new EU aid package for Ukraine. In his opinion, the allocation of 50 billion euros to Kyiv threatens to prolong the conflict.