FT: Ukrainian Armed Forces hastily relocate important weapons due to strikes on Air Force facilities

Against the backdrop of strikes against Ukrainian Air Force (AF) targets used to launch long-range Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles, the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) hastily redeploys critical weapons and qualified personnel. About this with reference to unnamed officials informs newspaper Financial Times.

Ukrainian pilots currently fly regularly between dozens of local air bases and commercial airports, the sources said.

In turn, the speaker of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, and the adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Yuriy Sak, again pointed out the need for Kyiv in more air defense systems that would more effectively protect air bases. In addition, Sak also called on the republic’s Western partners to speed up the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to the country and the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Earlier, Ignat stated that Ukraine would not receive F-16 aircraft either in the fall or in the winter of this year. At the same time, he expressed confidence that the issue of transferring fighters had moved forward.