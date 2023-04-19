RIA Novosti: PMC “Wagner” stormed the building of the former clothing factory in Artemovsk

In Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” stormed the building of the former clothing factory named after “8 March”, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) transferred reserves to hold positions in the city center. Reporter reports this RIA News.

According to one of the Wagner PMC fighters, the building served as a fortified area for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, inside there were small basements and a check-in. The interlocutor of the agency noted that the Ukrainian side could build a good line of defense and hold it for a long time. “We went a little different ways and went in from the other side and from both sides began to fire very dense fire at them,” he said.

The Wagner PMC fighter clarified that the enemy decided to leave the building and blow it up. As it became known, during the retreat, Ukrainian troops blew up the supporting columns of the factory with anti-tank mines. As a result, the western part of the factory was partially destroyed. However, none of the fighters of PMC “Wagner” was not injured.

It is noted that the assault detachment of the Wagner PMC is approaching the western outskirts of Artemovsk, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine have concentrated their forces.

Earlier, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, called the Artyomovsk direction the epicenter of hostilities.

On April 15, Sergey Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the heaviest battles in recent decades are currently taking place in Artemovsk. According to him, the Russian troops set a goal to take the city. Cherevaty noted that the Ukrainian fighters are doing everything possible to prevent this.