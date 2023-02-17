“Russian Spring”: military from the group of the Russian Federation “Brave” captured a wounded paratrooper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the assault on the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Russian military from the Brave group captured a wounded paratrooper. About it informs “Russian Spring”.

As it became known to the publication, this situation occurred in January, when infantry soldiers attacked Ukrainian positions in the Kremennaya area.

Among the survivors was a fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was seriously wounded in the thigh. He was given first aid and sent to the hospital.

Earlier, on January 18, the commander of the Troy volunteer special forces unit, Vladimir Novikov, named the number of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who surrendered during the cleansing of Soledar. According to him, “there is no huge number of prisoners there.”

He added that there are no officers among the Ukrainian soldiers captured by the Russian military, as they fled the city, abandoning their personnel long before the encirclement.