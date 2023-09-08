Muscovites were warned about the change in the schedule at the MCD-1 at the official site mayor of Moscow. We are talking about the periods from Saturday to Sunday – from 9 to 10 and from 16 to 17 September.

From 22:00 to 11:30 the next day, the intervals will be increased to 50 minutes, some trains will be canceled, and part of the trains will run at some stations without stops: Slavyansky Bulvar, Testovskaya and Begovaya.

The schedule of Aeroexpress trains to Sheremetyevo Airport will also change. On the first and second weekends, trains will run only from and to Savelovskaya. But on September 10 and 17 there will be another stop at Okruzhnaya.

It is noted that this is necessary for carrying out work at the Testovskaya station, where a large transport hub will soon appear, uniting the MCD-4, the MCC and the metro.

Earlier it became known about the increase in the time of free transfer from the MCD.