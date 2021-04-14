The United States notified Turkey about the cancellation of the passage of two warships to the Black Sea through the Bosphorus. About it RIA News it became known from a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“Yes, the US Embassy has notified our ministry about this,” the agency’s interlocutor answered when asked about the cancellation of the passage of ships.

Earlier, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that US warships will stay in the Black Sea from April 14-15 to May 4-5. Washington told Ankara about the passage through the Bosphorus from the Mediterranean Sea – the United States is obliged to do this under the Montreux Convention, which determines the traffic of ships through the Black Sea.

The US plans to send warships to the borders of Russia became known on April 8. According to CNN, the White House is considering sending military forces to the Black Sea in the next few weeks to support Ukraine. The Pentagon has not confirmed this information.