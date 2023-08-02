Timati Chalamet broke up with Kylie Jenner after the release of the movie “Willy Wonka”

TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timati Chalamet broke up after five months of relationship. This publication reports Aceshowbiz.

So, it became known that the celebrity romance was just a PR for the film “Willy Wonka”, where Chalamet played the main role. According to an insider (name and surname not disclosed), after the release of the film, the actor left the entrepreneur because he no longer needed her.

However, Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner said the stars didn’t have time for a relationship due to their busy schedules. In turn, the businesswoman herself behaves as if she does not care. “Kylie is casual, but her friends know it must be hurtful. Timothy was the first guy she actually hung out with after breaking up with Travis Scott. She even introduced him to her family, ”said an anonymous interlocutor of the publication.

In April, Timothée Chalamet was suspected of having an affair with Kylie Jenner. According to sources, Chalamet and Jenner have been in a relationship since January 2023. It is noted that the couple allegedly celebrated the New Year together in Aspen, after which they went on vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands. However, neither Jenner, nor Chalamet, nor their representatives commented on this information.