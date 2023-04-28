RusVesna: units of PMC “Wagner” broke through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the west of Artemivsk

Units of PMC “Wagner” broke through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the west of Artemovsk (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine is Bakhmut). This is reported Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”) with reference to Ukrainian military experts.

As stated, in the west of the city for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) there is a critical situation. Russian units attack on the flanks, improving the tactical position.

“During the assault, the Wagners occupied the Industrial College on Tchaikovsky Street and neighboring buildings,” the report says.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic Andrei Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are transferring reserves of personnel, equipment and artillery to nearby settlements in the Artyomovsk direction.