WarGonzo: Russian troops broke through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the center of Soledar during the offensive

During a special operation, Russian troops broke through the defenses of the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). About this on the morning of January 6 informs Telegram channel WarGonzo.

According to the channel, units The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation managed to take control of the settlement of Bakhmutskoye and move towards the center of Soledar. “Due to flank breakthroughs, the enemy is forced to retreat north of the center,” the message adds.

In December, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were suffering significant losses in Soledar, and showed footage of the cleansing of the city by fighters from one of the Akhmat units.

On December 31, it was reported that Russian paratroopers and fighters of the Wagner PMC broke through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk and entered the city.