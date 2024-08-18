Russian troops made a breakthrough near Ugledar in the southern Donetsk direction

Russian military made a powerful breakthrough near Ugledar. This became known Telegram– to the channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

In the southern Donetsk direction, soldiers cut the highway to Konstantinovka, approaching Vodyanoye. It is specified that Russian troops occupied the territory of the ventilation shaft of the Yuzhno-Donbasskaya No. 1 mine and advanced on a section up to 3.53 kilometers wide and up to 2.12 kilometers deep. They consolidated their positions along the highway in the area of ​​its intersection with the Ikryanaya gully.

Earlier it became known that Russian soldiers cut off the most important supply routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) group in Ugledar. Military analyst Alexey Sukonkin noted that the passage of Ukrainian vehicles along the section of the O-0532 Ugledar-Konstantinovka-Marbinka highway is impossible. In this regard, he suggested that the fighters of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Ugledar surrender if they want to save their lives.