On the afternoon of October 21, Red Square and Vasilievsky Spusk were again blocked in Moscow, about this reports portal MSK1.RU.

It is noted that the territory was fenced with iron fences, in addition, reinforcements were introduced, and police officers and the National Guard were present.

One of the security guards told the portal that the closure was due to preparations for the anniversary of the military parade in Moscow on November 7, 1941. According to him, on this day planes and tanks from the Great Patriotic War will arrive at the event.

Previously, Red Square was closed on August 24, and it was also inaccessible to visitors for two weeks from April 27 to May 10 in connection with the preparation and holding of the Victory Day celebrations.