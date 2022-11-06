WSJ: Western countries discuss possible peace terms between Russia and Ukraine

Western countries privately discuss possible peace terms between Russia and Ukraine, informs The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing informed sources.

According to the publication, almost all leaders and high-ranking officials avoid public statements that could limit Kyiv.

It is noted that today the United States and its allies do not see much prospects for ending the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations, “given the high stakes on both sides for their victory.”

At the same time, the newspaper writes, European countries are determined to continue to provide economic and military assistance to Kyiv.

Calls for negotiations

According to The Washington Post, the administration of US President Joe Biden is privately urging Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to show openness to negotiations with Russia.

Related materials:

At the same time, the White House insists that the Ukrainian side publicly refuse to participate in peace negotiations while Russia is headed by Vladimir Putin, the newspaper writes. It is noted that such a policy is aimed not at pushing Kyiv to negotiations, but at “preserving moral dignity in the eyes of its international supporters.”

In late October, it was reported that German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during a trip to Ukraine, should insist that Zelensky immediately begin peace negotiations. Tino Krupalla, co-chairman of the right-wing opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said that after that, the German politician should meet in Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for further dialogue.

Zelensky must finally demonstrate willingness to negotiate with Russia Tino Krupalla Co-chairman of the right-wing opposition party Alternative for Germany

Member of the US House of Representatives Paul Gozar, in turn, invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to hold talks in Arizona. Gozar invited politicians to Arizona’s capital, Phoenix, for peace talks.

According to him, politicians will be able to “start a dialogue to de-escalate nuclear tensions, end the war and end the death and destruction that has taken over your countries.” Gozar said that he has the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission and counts on the support of the organization.

See also She lived 33 days in a well.. Sudanese "Umm Shawail" gives hope for the survival of "Ryan" If there is not a single leader in our politics or our armed forces who will try to end this war without unimaginable global death and destruction, then I must Paul Gozar Member of the US House of Representatives

At the same time, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that Ukraine should decide on its own whether to negotiate a ceasefire. “You can’t decide for Ukraine. (…) Ukraine must say when it wants such negotiations and considers them promising,” the politician urged.

Russia’s position

Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s good will in negotiations with Ukraine is known and is not subject to any changes. He noted that Kyiv is currently not seeking to discuss possible agreements.

Related materials:

“Well, we’ll wait. Maybe some necessary conditions will ripen,” the President stressed. The Russian leader recalled that in order to reach agreements, it is necessary to “sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate.”

So we agreed with them in Istanbul – they took everything and then threw it into the trash. And now, in general, they forbade themselves to talk about something with us. See also Doria congratulates Barroso on decision on vaccination passport - ISTOÉ MONEY Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready to ensure its interests at the negotiating table with Ukraine, but Kyiv does not want this. The press secretary of the head of state also noted that Kyiv refused to negotiate with Russia by decree of Washington.

Commenting on the latest talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace, Peskov stressed that Moscow cannot claim that there are “serious breakthroughs” in the negotiation process.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that the country’s president is still ready for talks on Ukraine.