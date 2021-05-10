Anton Fetisov, director of the public relations department of the Moscow football club Spartak, was beaten. This became known to “Sport-Express”.

It is clarified that the red-and-white employee was taken to the hospital and is in intensive care. He was diagnosed with an open craniocerebral injury. No other details of the incident were reported.

Earlier on Monday, May 10, Spartak beat Khimki at home in the 29th round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The meeting ended with the score 2: 1 in favor of the hosts.

Fetisov became Spartak’s public relations director in June 2020. He replaced Anton Lisin in this post.