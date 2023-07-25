Baza: in the Belgorod region near the village of Ilek-Koshary, a Turkish Bayraktar UAV was shot down

In the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, a Bayraktar drone was shot down. It became known from publications Baza publications.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the publication, an unmanned aircraft-type vehicle was destroyed in the Rakityansky district near the village of Ilek-Koshary. The distance from the border to the village is 14 kilometers.

What kind of Bayraktar drone is in question – the TB2 model with a wingspan of 12 meters or the Bayraktar mini with a wingspan of one and a half meters, is not specified.

The publication does not publish pictures that would confirm reports of a downed drone of this type. Previously, Bayraktar did not appear so close to the Russian borders.

Earlier it was reported that one of the last Turkish-made Bayraktar drones was shot down on the Kinburn Spit, the commander of the UAV group of the Aksai battalion of the Don brigade of the Volunteer Assault Cossack Corps with the call sign Adler said.