The attitude of the majority of Moslente employers towards tattoos became known from a conversation with Ivan Grinko, Doctor of Historical Sciences, researcher at the Moscow City Pedagogical University. He stated that the presence of drawings on the body is rarely an obstacle to employment.

“Tattoo is becoming the norm for hrs. I saw a direct ban on it only once – in the description of a vacancy in the theater, but the sphere of culture is hyper-conservative, ”said Grinko. The historian noted that in a job advertisement, such a mention can easily be interpreted as discrimination, so it is usually not written directly about it.

In practice, everything depends on the corporate culture of the company, sometimes there are failures on this basis, he added.

“There is a described case – for example, in one airline, the presence of tattoos means a couple of additional questions from a psychologist at a medical examination, but is not a real obstacle to hiring an employee,” the source of Moslenta gave an example.

