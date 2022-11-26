The Hill reported that the West is actively trying to push Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow

The United States and its allies are actively trying to push Kyiv into negotiations with Moscow, but so far they are meeting resistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, writes American newspaper The Hill.

The publication immediately tracked several statements by Western politicians who called on Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow. Thus, the newspaper recalled the words of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, who believes that the probability of Kyiv’s victory, in which Ukrainian troops will push the Russian army out of the country, including from Crimea, is small. The conflict can only be resolved through dialogue, he added.

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, agrees that Zelensky needs to resolve the issue of negotiations. The Ukrainian leader “must determine whether he is ready for negotiations, when and how they will look,” he stressed. “Also the reason for the rumors about possible upcoming negotiations is that earlier this month Zelensky refused to demand the removal of Russian President Vladimir Putin from power in order to start a dialogue,” the author specified.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that a dialogue between states is possible. It also became known about the position of the administration of the President of Ukraine on this topic. Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the leader of Ukraine, explained that Kyiv has never refused negotiations with Moscow.