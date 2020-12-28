Polish special services tried to recruit Belarusian diplomats and military. This was reported by the Belarus 1 TV channel, reports RIA News…

According to the Belarusian media, Polish counterintelligence officers offered a personnel officer from Belarus, who was trained in Poland, to become their informant. It is noted that in case of refusal, the serviceman was threatened to be banned from entering the territory of the European Union (EU), but he rejected the offer and reported an attempt to recruit in Minsk.

The channel also said that the Polish special services tried to recruit the Belarusian diplomat by blackmail, bribery and threats. The assistant military attaché was offered to move to one of the European countries and financial support, and when he refused, he was forced to leave the diplomatic mission in Poland.

Earlier, President Alexander Lukashenko said that Poland and the Baltic countries are continuing a particularly cynical policy towards Belarus. According to the Belarusian president, neighboring countries directly offer to change the power in Minsk. He complained about threats to “crush with sanctions” and destroy the economy, which no longer hide behind diplomatic language.