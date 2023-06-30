“RV” reported on attempts by Ukrainian troops to pincer Artemovsk

Ukrainian troops continue to attack the flanks and try to pincer Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name for the city of Bakhmut). This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring” (“RV”).

According to sources, the armored groups and infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are on the offensive. “They set their sights on Kleshcheevka and Berkhovka, which are strategic heights dominating the city,” the military correspondents said.

According to them, the intention of the Ukrainian troops is to cover the settlement. “The main battles continue in the area of ​​Klescheevka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Kurdyumovka, Vasyukovka, as well as in Berkhovka and the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal,” they added.

Earlier, the head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on a new offensive in the Orekhovsky direction in the Zaporozhye region. They are trying to move forward at any cost and, despite the losses, they expect to regain the lost territories.