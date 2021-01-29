The speaker of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov, explained the behavior of a native of the republic, Said-Muhammad Dzhumaev, who fought with riot policemen at an unauthorized opposition rally in Moscow. The video of the meeting with the relatives of the arrested person was published in his Instagram-account.

As it became known to Daudov, after the divorce of his parents, Dzhumaev “grew up with his mother in a foreign land, which, as you know, is unusual for Chechen children and has a bad effect on the full-fledged formation of a child.” Young people at his age are also subject to negative influences, he said.

The speaker of the Chechen parliament said that the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, took all measures to try to mitigate the punishment for Dzhumaev and help him. “To our great regret, he chose a different path – today he was detained and became a defendant in a serious criminal case,” Daudov said.

He also noted that the arrested man ruined his life, but everything can be fixed. “We will continue to closely monitor this situation,” the politician concluded.

The day before, on January 28, the court arrested Dzhumayev in a case of violence against a government official; he will spend two months in an isolation ward. During the interrogation, the accused declared that he admitted guilt and understood the reasons for his detention.

Dzhumaev was detained in a forest in the Palkinsky district of the Pskov region. He had two compasses and a map with him, he was moving towards the Latvian border. During the arrest, the young man tried to escape, but during the capture did not offer resistance.

On the afternoon of January 23, uncoordinated actions in support of Alexei Navalny were held in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities of Russia. He was arrested on 18 January for repeated violations of the terms of probation in the Yves Rocher case.