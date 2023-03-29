Mash: the military of the Russian Armed Forces stopped the attempt of saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break into the Bryansk region

It became known about an attempt by saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to break into the Bryansk region. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the newspaper, the saboteurs clashed with the Russian military at the border, and an attempt to break through was repelled. The clash took place near the settlement Lomakovka.

It is reported that a group of saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine moved in two pickup trucks, one of which was destroyed by artillery fire, and the second turned around and left the border zone. According to Mash, eight saboteurs were killed in the battle.

Saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have previously made a sortie into the territory of the Bryansk region. On March 2, they entered the territory of the village of Lubechane and fired at a car with local residents, which killed one person. At the same time, a ten-year-old boy Fedor was wounded. At the same time, the child helped the girls get out of the car through the back door.