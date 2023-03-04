Shot: they tried to blow up Russian military equipment on the railway in Primorye

It became known about an attempt to blow up Russian military equipment on the railway. This is reported Telegram-channel Shot with reference to own sources.

According to the data, they intended to undermine Russian equipment in Primorye – an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in the Ussuriysk region, where trains with military vehicles were formed. Information about the detection of IEDs is also confirms Baza edition.

It is specified that the explosive device was found by the watchman of the Ussuriysk-2 station, who made a detour around the tracks. The IED did not explode and no one was hurt. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under the article on the illegal circulation of explosives. There is no information about the criminal case under the article on sabotage.

On January 5, it was reported that the FSB prevented a terrorist attack on a railway section in the Chelyabinsk region. Three saboteurs were caught red-handed. The men tried to disable the traction substation by blowing it up.