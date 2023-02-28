SHOT: Explosive-laden drones tried to attack an oil depot in Tuapse

Two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) tried to attack the oil depot in Tuapse. It became known Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the authors of the channel, Ukrainian drones were stuffed with explosives – they tried to drop it on the oil depot, but exploded a hundred meters from the oil storage. No harm done.

Previously, the explosion damaged the building of the boiler room, next to which two craters about one and a half meters deep were also found. After the incident, a fire broke out in a farm building on the territory of the oil depot, it was extinguished in less than an hour.

Related materials:

The fire at the oil depot in Tuapse became known on the morning of Tuesday, February 28. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire area was 200 square meters, the fire did not affect oil tanks. To extinguish it, 32 rescuers and 11 pieces of equipment were involved.

On January 2, a Ukrainian drone damaged a power supply facility in the Bryansk region. According to the governor of the border region Alexander Bogomaz, as a result of the attack, one of the villages of the Klimovsky district was left without power supply, no one was injured.