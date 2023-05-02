“RV”: Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to push back Russian forces from Bakhmut with the help of reserve detachments

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) gathered reserve detachments and launched offensive operations on the territory of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This is reported Telegram– the channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”) with reference to the data of Ukrainian military analysts.

“In the north of the gray zone of Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked the Wagner PMC, they managed to push the Russians a few blocks away. The fighting continues,” the publication says. It is also noted that the operations of the Ukrainian military did not lead to significant victories.

Earlier, the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky assessed the situation in Artemovsk. He called it quite difficult. He noted that new assault groups of Wagner PMC and Russian paratroopers are constantly going into battle, but Artemovsk has not been taken under control by Russian troops, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in turn, are counterattacking positions.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar said that the Ukrainian military, who are fighting in Artemivsk, are in a difficult situation. “The hottest thing now is in Bakhmut and Marinka. Fierce fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut,” she said.