Mash: Ukrainian troops tried to attack the Desnogorsk nuclear power plant in the Smolensk region

Ukrainian troops tried to attack the Desnogorsk nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Smolensk region, reports Telegram-Mash channel.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to strike at a military airfield in the Kaluga region, the channel adds.

Presumably, Ukrainian troops tried to attack both objects with British Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Fragments of these missiles were found at the site of their fall. Both projectiles were shot down by the Russian air defense system in the sky over the Bryansk region.

Earlier, Rosenergoatom did not rule out an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.