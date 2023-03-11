“RV”: detachments of PMC “Wagner” force Bakhmutka and break through to the center of Artemovsk

Detachments of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” force the Bakhmutka River and break through to the center of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). About it informs “Russian Spring”.

As it became known to the publication, the fighters seek to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on different flanks. In the north of the city, the Russian military launched an offensive against the AZOM plant and are moving deeper.

In the south, the Wagnerites continue to advance in several directions, it is noted that during the day the attack aircraft made seven attacks in the southeast.

To the east of Ivanovsky, Russian servicemen are trying to push through the defense line in order to bypass the village. To the north of Soledar there are heavy battles.

The publication notes that Ukrainian analysts call the situation stably difficult, PMC “Wagner” intends to expand the northern flank to the west.

It is also noted that the fighters are currently probing for weaknesses in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the maximum use of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs).

Earlier, military commander Oleksandr Simonov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were making attempts to counterattack along the entire front line, heavy fighting was going on in Artemivsk. At the same time, Russian artillery continues to break into a large fortification area of ​​Ukrainian fighters at the intersection of Korsunsky and Chaikovsky streets.