Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out missile strikes on the Chongar bridge

It became known about new strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the Chongar bridge. about this in his Telegram– the channel said the head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

According to Rogov, three or four arrivals of Ukrainian missiles were recorded on the bridge. At the same time, there is no information about the amount of damage and casualties as a result of the attack. Rogov expressed hope that the bridge was intact and added that the Chongar checkpoint (Dzhankoy-Genichesk) was temporarily closed to traffic.

The railway bridge across the Sivash Bay connects Crimea with the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Chongar bridge for the first time on the night of July 22. As a result of the attack, the structure received minor damage. After the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, commenting on the attack on the Chongar bridge, promised to continue the work of the Kyiv security forces.