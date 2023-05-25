The first batch of the latest Russian pistols 6P72 “Udav” will be assembled by June 15 in Izhevsk

The first batch of the latest 6P72 Udav 9mm pistols will be assembled by mid-June. Writes about it RIA News with a link to the source.

According to him, it is planned to launch their mass production at the Izhevsk Mechanical Plant (Izhmekh). Work in this direction began in the fall of 2022. The source indicated that the first batch of “Boas” at Izhevsk facilities is planned to be assembled by June 15, after which they will pass control tests.

“If, based on their results, the pistols confirm compliance with the declared technical characteristics, then their full-scale serial production and deliveries to the troops will begin at Izhmekh,” he stressed. The production will be supervised by the honored designer of Russia Vladimir Yarygin.

Earlier it became known that the Central Research Institute of Precision Engineering (TsNIItochmash), which is part of Kalashnikov, handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense a batch of new 6P72 Udav pistols.