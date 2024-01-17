Marochko: a group of officers from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived in Konstantinovka in the DPR

A group of officers from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived in the city of Konstantinovka, located on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About this in my Telegram– retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic Andrey Marochko reported to the channel.

According to him, upon arrival in the village, high-ranking Ukrainian officers held a series of closed meetings with local commanders and heads of military branches and services, and also inspected several military facilities. It is noted that after awarding the Armed Forces of Ukraine servicemen who distinguished themselves during the defense of Artemovsk (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine is Bakhmut) and Chasov Yar, they left for Dnepropetrovsk.