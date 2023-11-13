Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation: the composition of the new group of Russians for evacuation from Gaza was approved by all parties

A new group of Russians of 90-100 people for evacuation from the Gaza Strip on Monday, November 13, has been approved by all parties, Daniil Martynov, adviser to the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, told reporters. Writes about this RIA News.

He clarified that “the next group of compatriots has been approved by all parties.” “We hope that this morning there will be a group of about 90-100 people,” Martynov emphasized. The operational group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations must leave to be at the Rafah checkpoint on Monday morning for their evacuation.

Earlier it became known about the evacuation of 70 Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip.