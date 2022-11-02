In Odessa and the Odessa region of Ukraine announced an air alert

In Odessa and the Odessa region of Ukraine, an air alert was announced. This was announced by the adviser to the head of the regional administration Sergei Bratchuk, reports RIA News.

“Anxiety! Everyone is in hiding,” he said.

Previously, warning signals were in effect in five Ukrainian regions. An air alert was announced in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Poltava and Nikolaev regions of the republic.